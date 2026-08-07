Korean Kanakaraju X Reviews (Photo Credit – YouTube)



Varun Tej is back on the big screen with the comedy-horror thriller Korean Kanakaraju. The film follows a spooky adventure in which a mysterious Korean spirit possesses Varun’s character, leading to a series of supernatural and hilarious events.

If you’re planning to watch the movie in theaters, take a look at what the internet is saying about Korean Kanakaraju after watching it on the big screen.

Korean Kanakaraju X Reviews: Varun Tej and Satya Deliver an Entertaining First Half

A user reacted online after watching the first half of the movie, calling it “entertaining.” The viewer praised Varun Tej and Satya for delivering solid comedy while keeping the story engaging and steadily building toward the second half. “The first half is thoroughly entertaining. Varun Tej and Satya deliver solid fun while the story builds up nicely. Excited for the second half! #KoreanKanakaraju”

The first half is thoroughly entertaining.



Varun Tej and Satya deliver solid fun while the story builds up nicely.



Excited for the second half!#KoreanKanakaraju https://t.co/HPM0U0aPBy — Filmy Genes (@mofra2) August 7, 2026

Another user shared a recorded clip from the theater, featuring a hilarious conversation between Varun Tej and Satya, calling it comedy at its peak. “Varun Tej and Satya Comedy Peaksss ra ayya 💥🤣🥵 #KoreanKanakaraju” – an X user said

Varun Tej and Satya Comedy Peaksss ra ayya 💥🤣🥵#KoreanKanakaraju pic.twitter.com/fTITeCupZS — MB-SRH (@PrinceNanda06) August 6, 2026

Fans Call Korean Kanakaraju a Well-Deserved Comeback for Varun Tej

Before this comedy-horror film, Varun Tej had two releases in 2024, but neither made a huge impact. However, after watching Korean Kanakaraju, many viewers are calling it a well-deserved comeback for the actor.

One user praised Varun Tej, saying the film would carry his winning momentum forward, and wished the entire team continued success. “A Well-Deserved Comeback for @IAmVarunTej. 👏🔥 After the phenomenal success of @AlwaysRamCharan ‘s #PEDDI, it’s now #KoreanKanakaRaju carrying the winning momentum forward. Wishing @IAmVarunTej and the entire team continued success.”

A user shared their review of the movie’s second half, asserting that the climax would give audiences goosebumps. The X user also believed the film would be a solid hit. “Second half ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ Goosebumps climax 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations #MegaPrince @IAmVarunTej garu 🔥A solid Hit 👊🏻 A solid comeback ✅Special appreciation to Satya garu and @MusicThamangaru #KoreanKanakaraju”

Second half ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️



Goosebumps climax 🔥🔥🔥🔥



Congratulations #MegaPrince @IAmVarunTej garu 🔥



A solid Hit 👊🏻 A solid comeback ✅



Special appreciation to Satya garu and @MusicThaman garu #KoreanKanakaraju — SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) August 6, 2026

Korean Kanakaraju X Review Overall Verdict

After all these reviews and reactions, it appears that Korean Kanakaraju offers decent comedy and a satisfying climax. If the film manages its momentum, it could become Varun Tej’s biggest hit in a long time. Though the movie is expected to have a few flaws, its unique concept and blend of horror and comedy make it an enjoyable watch, at least for one viewing.

Korean Kanakaraju Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Idhayam Murali OTT Release Update: When & Where To Watch Atharvaa, Preity Mukhundhan’s Romantic Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News