Korean Kanagaraju Box Office: Varun Tej Eyeing For His First Century In India? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Varun Tej’s next, Korean Kanagaraju, is all set to hit theatres on August 7. The actor will be seen on the big screen after nearly two years. His last two releases, Matka and Operation Valentine, failed to make a mark at the box office. It goes without saying that the actor needs a hit with Korean Kanagaraju, and he has returned to a genre that has previously proved successful for him. So, can Korean Kanagaraju become the actor’s first 100-crore film in India?

Will Korean Kanagaraju Enter the 100 Crore Club in India?

In the upcoming horror comedy, Varun Tej will be seen in dual roles, speaking in both Telugu and Korean. The trailer for the upcoming film looks promising, and it seems the actor finally has a hit on his hands after a long time. The film has horror elements, but it stresses the comedy factor more. Varun’s last hit was also in the comedy genre – F2: Fun and Frustration. Its sequel was also a hit. So, genre-wise, Varun has gone in the right direction to secure a hit.

Varun Tej’s Highest Grossing Films In India (Net)

F2- Fun and Frustration: 98.5 crore F3: Fun and Frustration: 67.34 crore Operation Valentine: 8.61 crore Ghani: 7.16 crore Matka: 4.09 crore

The pre-release buzz for the film is also heading in the right direction. The trailer of Korean Kanagaraju has generated good buzz with its intriguing premise and promises a very different on-screen avatar of Varun Tej. Even the filmmakers seem confident about the film. Ahead of the film’s August 7 release, the makers have organised paid previews for the evening of August 6 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

At the film’s pre-release event, Varun Tej, while expressing confidence in the film, said, “We are so confident about our film that we are holding premiere shows a day in advance across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Korean Kanagaraju will be available in theatres from the night of August 6 itself. We are bringing the film to you a day early because we are confident it will entertain you. I am sure you will all love this movie.”

More About Korean Kanagaraju

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film will be released in theatres on August 7. The film also stars Satya, Ritika Nayak, Daksha Nagarkar, and VTV Ganesh. Varun Tej’s last film, Matka, failed to impress at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Korean Kanagaraju and whether the actor can revive his box office performance.

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