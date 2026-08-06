Carry On Jatta 4 Worldwide Box Office Final Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binnu Dhillon starrer Carry On Jatta 4 has concluded its worldwide box office run. The family comedy emerged as the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026 but failed to recoup its total budget. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Carry On Jatta 4 earn in India?

According to the final update, Carry On Jatta 4 collected 18.71 crore net during its theatrical journey in India. It witnessed a 6-week-long run. Expectations were high, but Smeep Kang’s directorial could not match its predecessor, Carry On Jatta 3, which was a massive success.

It was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore. In six weeks, the makers could recover 93.55% of the total investments. With a deficit of around 1.29 crore, Carry On Jatta 4 has gained a losing verdict in India. Including taxes, the gross total has concluded at 22.07 crore.

Check out the revised week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 4.25 crore

Week 3: 1.34 crore

Week 4: 60 lakh

Week 5: 20 lakh

Week 6: 7 lakh

Total: 18.71 crore

Highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026 worldwide!

At the overseas box office, Gippy Grewal starrer collected 12.50 crore gross. Combined with the domestic run, its worldwide total has wrapped up at 34.57 crore gross. Carry On Jatta 4 is the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026, surpassing Rabb Da Radio 3 by a decent margin.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Carry On Jatta 4: 34.57 crore Rabb Da Radio 3: 30.13 crore Ishqan De Lekhe: 17.88 crore Bambukat 2: 15.29 crore Ishqnama: 10.67 crore

Carry On Jatta 4 Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 18.71 crore

Budget recovery: 93.55%

India gross: 22.07 crore

Overseas gross: 12.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 34.57 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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