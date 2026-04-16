Tarsem Jassar and Nimrat Khaira led Rabb Da Radio 3 is close to concluding two weeks in theatres. The Punjabi romantic drama directed by Harry Bhatti has recovered 93% of its budget. That’s not it; it is also close to becoming the highest-grossing Pollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 13 updates!

How much has Rabb Da Radio 3 earned in India?

There’s a huge fanbase for Tarsem Jassar‘s franchise, which was an added benefit. The absence of new releases further kept footfall steady. According to Sacnilk, Rabb Da Radio 3 earned 24 lakh on day 13. It maintained a decent hold compared to 40 lakh garnered on the second Monday.

The net box office collection in India has reached 9.31 crore. Sukhi Chahal co-starrer is reportedly mounted on a budget of 10 crore. In 13 days, the makers have recovered 93% of the estimated investments. In the next 2-3 days, the Punjabi drama will officially be declared a success.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Week 1: 5.97 crore

Day 8: 50 lakh

Day 9: 75 lakh

Day 10: 90 lakh

Day 11: 40 lakh

Day 12: 55 lakh

Day 13: 24 lakh

Total: 9.31 crore

Battle against Ishqan De Lekhe is on!

Rabb Da Radio 3 is chasing another milestone. It is only 1.69 crore away from surpassing Gurnam Bhullar & Isha Malviya’s Ishqan De Lekhe (11 crore) and emerging as the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. Exciting times ahead!

Check out the 5 Punjabi grossers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Ishqan De Lekhe: 11 crore Rabb Da Radio 3: 9.31 crore (13 days) Bambukat 2: 6 crore Viyaah Kartaare Da: 5 crore DSP Dev 2: 1 crore

Rabb Da Radio 3 Box Office Day 13 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 9.31 crore

India gross: 10.98 crore

Budget recovery: 93%

Overseas gross: 15.30 crore

Worldwide gross: 26.28 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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