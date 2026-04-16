Tarsem Jassar and Nimrat Khaira led Rabb Da Radio 3 is close to concluding two weeks in theatres. The Punjabi romantic drama directed by Harry Bhatti has recovered 93% of its budget. That’s not it; it is also close to becoming the highest-grossing Pollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 13 updates!
How much has Rabb Da Radio 3 earned in India?
There’s a huge fanbase for Tarsem Jassar‘s franchise, which was an added benefit. The absence of new releases further kept footfall steady. According to Sacnilk, Rabb Da Radio 3 earned 24 lakh on day 13. It maintained a decent hold compared to 40 lakh garnered on the second Monday.
The net box office collection in India has reached 9.31 crore. Sukhi Chahal co-starrer is reportedly mounted on a budget of 10 crore. In 13 days, the makers have recovered 93% of the estimated investments. In the next 2-3 days, the Punjabi drama will officially be declared a success.
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Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net earnings):
- Week 1: 5.97 crore
- Day 8: 50 lakh
- Day 9: 75 lakh
- Day 10: 90 lakh
- Day 11: 40 lakh
- Day 12: 55 lakh
- Day 13: 24 lakh
Total: 9.31 crore
Battle against Ishqan De Lekhe is on!
Rabb Da Radio 3 is chasing another milestone. It is only 1.69 crore away from surpassing Gurnam Bhullar & Isha Malviya’s Ishqan De Lekhe (11 crore) and emerging as the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. Exciting times ahead!
Check out the 5 Punjabi grossers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Ishqan De Lekhe: 11 crore
- Rabb Da Radio 3: 9.31 crore (13 days)
- Bambukat 2: 6 crore
- Viyaah Kartaare Da: 5 crore
- DSP Dev 2: 1 crore
Rabb Da Radio 3 Box Office Day 13 Summary
- Budget: 10 crore
- India net: 9.31 crore
- India gross: 10.98 crore
- Budget recovery: 93%
- Overseas gross: 15.30 crore
- Worldwide gross: 26.28 crore
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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
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