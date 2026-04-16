Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer Dhurandhar 2 is maintaining a steady pace at the worldwide box office. The spy action thriller sequel is chasing the worldwide lifetime of Prabhas’ Baahubali 2. Scroll below for the latest update after 28 days.

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned worldwide after 28 days?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film in history. It is also the 3rd Indian grosser of all time. In 28 days, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has amassed 1756.56 crore gross worldwide. Around 1339.06 crore gross comes from the domestic circuit, while the remaining 417.5 crore gross is from overseas circuits such as North America, the UK, and Germany, among others.

The pace has slowed down in the overseas market, and it is likely to wrap up within the 450 crore mark. Even worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 will now face competition from Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla. It has also been in theatres for almost a month, and the pace will inevitably slow down.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Baahubali 2 Worldwide Box Office

Ranveer Singh starrer has comfortably crossed the 1750 crore milestone in 28 days of its worldwide run. It is now aiming to surpass SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, which grossed 1800 crore. The milestone will be unlocked in the next few days, with the spy-action thriller ranking as the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film globally. Post that, the battle will be against Aamir Khan’s Dangal (2059.04 crore), which will be a challenging feat.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1756.56 crore (28 days) Pushpa 2: 1727.23 crore Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 28 Summary

India net: 1134.80 crore

India gross: 1339.06 crore

Overseas gross: 417.5 crore

Worldwide gross: 1756.56 crore

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