Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla is less than 24 hours away from its theatrical release. The fantasy horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan is off to a good start, with favorable reviews from critics. It has witnessed an impressive jump in advance bookings in the last 24 hours. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (24 hours left)

According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla has registered advance booking worth 95.72 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 in India. It has witnessed a massive 335% jump in the last 24 hours. Around 35.8K tickets have been sold nationwide across more than 7K shows.

Delhi-NCR is leading in pre-sales, followed by Maharashtra. Gujarat, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh are among other circuits that are picking up the momentum. The last 24 hours would be the most crucial. Although Akshay Kumar starrer will be competing against Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster has now slowed down. This means there is ample scope for growth at the box office, but only time will tell whether Priyadarshan’s directorial makes the most of the situation.

Beats Bhool Chuk Maaf!

In the last 24 hours, Bhooth Bangla showcased a good growth to leave behind Wamiqa Gabbi’s 2025 fantasy romantic comedy, Bhool Chuk Maaf. Co-starring Rajkummar Rao, it had grossed 84 lakh in final pre-sales for the opening day.

The next aim is Akshay Kumar’s 2025 historical courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, which earned 1.84 crore gross in advance booking for day 1. Bhooth Bangla must showcase another 92% growth to achieve that feat.

In comparison with 2026 releases, Bhooth Bangla may overtake Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 (1.16 crore). The fantasy horror-comedy will likely score the 3rd highest advance booking in Bollywood this year. It will stay behind Dhurandhar 2 (53 crore), Border 2 (12.5 crore), and O’Romeo (3.07 crore).

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