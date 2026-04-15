Ustaad Bhagat Singh was one of the big Tollywood releases of 2026, but unfortunately, it left theaters without much noise. After a good start, the film failed to make it big and emerged as a disaster at the worldwide box office. The biggest embarrassment was that the biggie earned less than 100 crore gross over its lifetime run, making it Pawan Kalyan’s lowest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Tollywood action drama was theatrically released on March 19. It received mostly negative reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it had a similar word of mouth. Due to such a reception, the film struggled to score big both in India and overseas, resulting in poor collections. In fact, it is termed as one of the biggest failures of Tollywood in recent times.

How much did Ustaad Bhagat Singh earn at the worldwide box office?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh opened at 34.75 crore in India and, in its lifetime run, managed to earn only 72.38 crore net. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total stands at 85.4 crore. Overseas, it turned out to be a complete washout, earning only 11.85 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at an estimated 97.25 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 72.38 crore

India gross – 85.4 crore

Overseas gross – 11.85 crore

Worldwide gross – 97.25 crore

Concludes as Pawan Kalyan’s lowest-grosser post-COVID

With a collection of 97.25 crore gross, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has finished its run as Pawan Kalyan’s lowest-grossing film globally in the post-COVID era. It is also the only Powerstar film to miss the 100 crore mark post-COVID.

Worldwide collections of Pawan Kalyan’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

They Call Him OG – 294.79 crore Bheemla Nayak – 160.89 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 117.45 crore Bro – 114.36 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 97.25 crore

Box office verdict of the film

The Pawan Kalyan starrer was reportedly made on a budget of 150 crore, and against this cost, it earned 72.25 crore net in India. So, in the lifetime run, the film recovered only 48.16% of the budget. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 150 crore

India net collection – 72.25 crore

Recovery – 48.17%

Deficit – 77.75 crore

Deficit% – 51.83%

Verdict – Flop

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