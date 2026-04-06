Ustaad Bhagat Singh has turned out to be a major setback at the box office for Pawan Kalyan. Due to an underwhelming buzz and poor word of mouth, it failed to earn even a respectable total. Talking about the North American territory (USA and Canada), it has emerged as a disaster, scoring less than $1 million. It’s a shocking result for the Tollywood superstar, who was coming off a $5 million grosser, They Call Him OG. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest crowd pullers of Tollywood in the important North American market. His last film, They Call Him OG, scored record numbers in premiere shows and concluded the run with an impressive $5.596 million. After such a success, he was expected to score at least decently with his latest release, but it couldn’t even reach $800 K.

How much did Ustaad Bhagat Singh earn at the North American box office?

Amid an underwhelming buzz, Ustaad Bhagat Singh scored just $425K in premieres. After premiere shows, it dropped heavily on actual day 1 and earned an overall $515 K. Due to negative word of mouth and the storm of Dhurandhar 2, the run of the film was severely impacted, and as per the final collection update, it managed to earn only $796K in its lifetime run, which equals 7.4 crore in Indian rupees, as per the current currency rate.

As per Venky Box Office, Ustaad Bhagat Singh concluded its run at just $745K in the USA, while it earned $51K in Canada. In Indian rupees, it scored 6.93 crore in the USA, while in Canada, it made 47.44 lakh.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh concludes its run as a disaster

For those who don’t know, the Pawan Kalyan starrer needed to earn $2.3 million at the North American box office to achieve breakeven. Compared with actual collections, the film has recovered only 34.6% of its breakeven target. Compared to They Call Him OG, Pawan’s latest release earned 85.77% less.

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