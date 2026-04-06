Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, concluded its third weekend on a high note, with an impressive upward trajectory. Today, on day 19, the film is heading for an expected drop and there a couple of reasons behind it. Still, it is going to record a solid score at the Indian box office, maintaining collections above 10 crore on the third Monday. Keep reading for a detailed advance booking and prediction report!

At the beginning of the third weekend, the show count of the Bollywood magnum opus was reduced, and now that the weekend has concluded, more shows have been chopped off. On the third Monday, the film has been scheduled with 12,500 shows nationwide. Also, now the ticket rates have been normalized. Aside from these two factors, it is worth noting that a large chunk of moviegoers has already watched the film, so noticeable drops have yet to be observed.

Dhurandhar 2 grosses over 5 crore through day 19 advance booking

Coming to the advance booking update of day 19, Dhurandhar 2 has sold 1.66 lakh tickets, which is really good considering it’s running on weekdays of the third week. In terms of collections, the film has grossed 5.05 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the third Monday. In net collections, it equals 4.28 crore.

Day 19 prediction: All set to register the 4th biggest 3rd Monday of all time!

Dhurandhar 2 has already amassed 4.28 crore net through pre-sales and through over-the-counter ticket sales, it is expected to enjoy good footfalls. So, on day 19, it is likely to score around 11.7 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. From the Hindi version alone, it is likely to rake in 11 crore net.

Currently, Dhurandhar holds the record of the highest third Monday collections with 19.7 crore net, followed by Pushpa 2‘s 14.25 crore net and Baahubali 2’s 14 crore net. Dhurandhar 2 is expected to settle below these three films, recording the fourth-biggest third Monday at the Indian box office.

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