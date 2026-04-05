In the post-COVID era, after witnessing back-to-back underperformers at the box office, Ranveer Singh has made a rocking comeback with the Dhurandhar franchise. The first installment earned close to 900 crore net in India, and now the second installment has gone a notch higher, entering the 1000 crore club. Such an epic feat has helped Ranveer become a numero uno in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box-office clubs (based on Indian collections only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh dethrones Salman Khan!

After Dhurandhar 2 entered the 900 crore club at the Indian box office, Ranveer Singh saw his tally go up to 2800 points. Now, with the film scoring 1000 crore net, he has secured 100 more points. So, his total is now a whopping 2900 points. With this, he has surpassed Salman Khan (2850 points) to secure the top position in the Koimoi Star Ranking.

For those who don’t know, ever since the Koimoi Star Ranking began, Salman Khan has been in the top spot thanks to his consecutive big hits. Unfortunately, his box office run has been underwhelming over the last few years, limiting his growth in the Star Ranking. This is the reason he has finally lost his throne to Ranveer Singh, who is expected to hold the top spot for some time.

Here’s the breakdown of Ranveer’s 2900 points:

5 films in the 100 crore club (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, 83, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) = 500 points

1 film in the 200 crore club (Simmba) = 200 points

1 film in the 300 crore club (Padmaavat) = 300 points

1 film in the 800 crore club (Dhurandhar) = 800 points

1 film in the 1000 crore club (Dhurandhar 2) = 1000 points

2 films in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood (Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2) = 100 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

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