The journey that began with millions of views per episode on the Pogo channel is officially taking a monumental leap to the silver screen. After capturing the hearts of children and families nationwide with their smash-hit television series Jay Jagannath, Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd. is scaling up its original IP into a grand, multi-lingual theatrical feature film titled Mahaprabhu Jagannath.

Planned for a massive pan-India release across 300+ screens in Hindi, Odia, and Telugu through a strategic collaboration with Cinepolis, this cinematic milestone serves as the official foundation for an even larger vision: the launch of the Sanatan Universe.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath Plot

Rooted in rich devotional storytelling and Indian cultural imagination, Mahaprabhu Jagannath is designed as a wholesome family entertainer that seamlessly blends world-class animation with profound spiritual wisdom.

The film takes a deep dive into the sacred lore of Lord Jagannath, presenting a treasure trove of cultural lessons and timeless values. Tailored beautifully for younger audiences through vibrant, child-friendly visuals, the narrative maintains a deep emotional accessibility, ensuring a heartwarming, magical experience for adults and kids alike. Moving far beyond the boundaries of traditional television animation, it is a grand cinematic celebration of faith, heritage, and divine adventure.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath is the historic first chapter of the newly announced Sanatan Universe. This ambitious cultural ecosystem aims to position Indian spiritual storytelling as a premium, global creative proposition. The roadmap even includes exploring immersive experience destinations starting in Puri, a dedicated devotional music label, and a live-stream channel from the Puri Jagannath Temple for global devotees.

Upcoming Projects In Sanatan Universe

Ele Animations is mapping out a long-term franchise roadmap, with another major cinematic project planned for the next Rath Yatra cycle. Their upcoming slate includes Mere Bhole, an animated children’s series inspired by Lord Shiva, along with interconnected stories about beloved deities, including Lord Hanuman, Lord Ganesha, Goddess Kali, and Goddess Durga. Additionally, the studio will introduce modern, creative formats to make the profound teachings of the Vedas and Upanishads accessible to younger generations.

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