Kunal Kemmu is once again stepping into the director’s chair with another comedy adventure after the success of Madgaon Express. With his debut film, the actor-filmmaker offered a blend of humor with chaotic storytelling, and his second project also seems to be heading in the same direction. The next anticipated film, titled VIBE, is a high-stakes action-comedy.

Vibe Release Date Out

Kunal, who helms the movie, also stars in the lead role; alongside him, the film features Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Vanshika Dhir. The makers have been keeping major details under wraps for some time, but they have now finally announced the release date. VIBE, backed by Amazon MGM Studios, is set to hit theaters officially on September 18, 2026.

The film has been written and directed by Kunal Kemmu and is produced by him in collaboration with Chirag Nihalani under their banner, Drongo Films. Interestingly, this also marks the first venture for the production house.

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Preity Zinta Returns To Big Screen With Vibe

The film has already created curiosity among audiences, mainly because Kunal Kemmu is directing it. After the surprise success of his directorial debut, expectations for his next project are naturally much higher. Another major talking point is the return of Preity Zinta to films. The actress, who was hugely loved during her peak years in Bollywood, stayed away from the big screen for a long time. Now, her comeback in Kunal Kemmu’s fun-filled action-comedy has added even more excitement around the film.

A High-Energy Action Comedy

VIBE follows two inseparable friends whose ordinary, unassuming lives spiral out of control after they stumble into a high-stakes situation far beyond anything they ever imagined. The adventure pushes their survival instincts and friendship to the limit. The film is expected to mix comedy, action, and survival drama while keeping the friendship angle at the center of the story.

With the audience still remembering the fun and chaos of Madgaon Express, many are now curious to see what Kunal Kemmu brings with VIBE.

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