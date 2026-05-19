My heart is quite literally sinking! I’m not ready for a heart-wrenching Imtiaz Ali tale that includes partition and a romance saga. Diljit Dosanjh leads Main Vaapas Aaunga, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. The official trailer was released a while ago, and it tugs at the heartstrings. Scroll below for our detailed review.

Decoding Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer

The trailer begins with a deeply emotional moment as Diljit Dosanjh’s on-screen grandfather, on his deathbed, yearns to return to Sargodha one last time. Against the backdrop of the Partition of Punjab unfolds the tragic love story of Keenu (Vedang Raina) and Jiya (Sharvari), separated by borders but bound by memories. Decades later, the desire to reunite with his lost love still burns brightly. But will fate finally grant him his last wish?

Main Vaapas Aaunga Trailer Review

It’s the emotional roller-coaster that beautifully binds the Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer together. After Imtiaz Ali’s successful collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila, the duo reunites once again, and this time too, the film feels destined to leave a powerful impact on the big screen. The screenplay seamlessly shifts between timelines, keeping the narrative engaging throughout. While the emotions run deep, the light-hearted moments prevent the story from becoming overwhelmingly heavy. With music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the film already promises a soulful soundtrack that lingers long after the trailer ends.

There has never been any doubt about Diljit Dosanjh’s brilliance as a performer, but for me, Vedang Raina emerges as the biggest surprise in the trailer. Despite the trailer being just 3 minutes and 9 seconds long, he leaves behind a striking impression that makes you eager to see more of him. Sharvari, too, fits effortlessly into her role, bringing the perfect balance of charm, innocence, and warmth that the character demands.

In recent years, we’ve seen films that excel either as sweeping romances or as compelling historical dramas. Main Vaapas Aaunga appears to blend both worlds beautifully, and that’s exactly what makes it so promising.

As Diljit Dosanjh says in the trailer, “Pyaar zeher ki tarah hota hai pata hai, iski ek bhi boond andar reh gayi na, toh aakhri samay me chain se marne bhi nahi deta.” That one line alone captures the aching soul of the story. I already know I’ll be carrying tissues to the theatre, because this feels like the kind of heartbreaking saga that stays with you long after the credits roll, and honestly, I’m ready for that emotional risk.

More about Main Vaapas Aaunga

Written by Imtiaz Ali and Nayanika Mahtani, the film is slated to hit theatres on June 19, 2026. It is produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment.

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