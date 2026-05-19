Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were not on anyone’s 2026 movie star bingo card, and yet they’ve become one of the most talked-about rumored pairings in Hollywood these days. Between Coachella sightings, Hawaiian beach outings, and reports of a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, speculation around the two has exploded online. However, neither star has officially confirmed the rumors, but TMZ has reported that the two have been spending a lot of time together lately.

Coachella Sightings & Hawaii Trips Spark Dating Rumors

Rumors of Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner dating began circulating after they were spotted together at the Oscars after-party earlier this year. However, it was during Coachella 2026, though, that the rumors intensified.

Fans began repeatedly spotting Kendall and Jacob together at Justin Bieber’s intimate after-party at the festival, fueling online dating rumors. People later added credibility to the rumors when the outlet reported that the two had been “hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple of months.”

The rumors escalated even more in May when paparazzi photographed the pair on vacation together in Hawaii. TMZ described it as a “cute little date,” with eyewitnesses stating the chemistry between them was “obvious” even though there was “no PDA.”

In a later report, Page Six revealed that the Hawaii vacation “made things a lot more serious” between the two. An insider told the publication, “Kendall really didn’t expect to be into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of did.”

The biggest development came when Kendall and Jacob recently joined Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet on a double date after attending a private Fanatics event in Los Angeles. According to an inside source, the four stars “all really get along.”

May 16, 2026 | Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in Los Angeles, CA. 📸 More pics: https://t.co/PJFt30FMvb pic.twitter.com/iYQaYi3T5v — Kendall’s Gallery (@kendallsjbrs) May 18, 2026

Inside Jacob Elordi’s Headline-Making Relationship with Joey King

Long before the rumors about Kendall Jenner began dominating the pop culture news, Jacob Elordi’s dating life had already been the internet’s favorite fascination. As per Harper’s Bazaar, the actor initially made headlines for dating actress Joey King after the two starred in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth together. Their off-screen relationship was a hit with many fans before they ultimately parted ways during the franchise’s run.

i didn’t know joey king and jacob elordi were together. they are such a perfect couple pic.twitter.com/Gv2an5KEU6 — ؘ (@homecominqs) May 13, 2018

Jacob Elordi & Zendaya’s Speculative Romance

The Wuthering Heights actor was later linked to Zendaya while filming Euphoria. Although neither confirmed the relationship, paparazzi photos of vacations and public outings kept speculation alive throughout 2019 and 2020.

Zendaya steps out with rumored boyfriend Jacob Eloridi in New York: While they didn’t hit the red carpet together, Zendaya and her rumored boyfriend Jacob Elordi were seen sharing a few laughs in New York City. https://t.co/hw2bAby15E pic.twitter.com/lV8qJ8jBuC — RushReads (@RushReads) January 31, 2020

Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi’s Serious Relationship

Following Zendaya, Elordi entered a much-publicized relationship with Harper’s Bazaar’s cover girl, model Kaia Gerber. The two made their relationship official on Instagram via a Halloween post as Elvis and Priscilla Presley, but in November 2021, Page Six reported the couple’s split, describing it as “amicable.”

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Outfits✨ pic.twitter.com/OwHEir7Cmk — garçon (@boymolish) January 10, 2023

An On-and-Off Relationship With Olivia Jade Giannulli,

After the split with Kaia in November 2021, Jacob started dating YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli, garnering substantial tabloid buzz for their laid-back on-and-off relationship. The couple reportedly broke up several times but got back together, sharing romantic getaways and reunions.

For now, Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner remain firmly in rumor territory. However, with Hawaii vacations and Coachella getaways, fans are already treating them like Hollywood’s newest couple.

NEW | Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi during their Hawaii getaway a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/rrGVKM5C6A — kkjenners.updates (@kkjennersupd) May 18, 2026

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