Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been a hot topic for those following 2026’s Coachella event, with their appearance fueling rumors of them being romantically involved. A recent report has shed some further light on this matter, with a source claiming that the two have been dating for some time now. Read on to learn more.

Report Claims Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Have Been Dating For Months

People magazine has reported that Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi might have been dating for the past couple of months. An anonymous source reported to the magazine that the pair have “been hanging out and getting to know each other these past couple months.” Neither Kendall nor Jacob responded to People magazine for comment, and neither has publicly confirmed their relationship either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiden Pierce – 🌊 FLOOD 🌊 (@aidenpierce197)

Kendall Jenner Keeps Her Love Life Private

Kendall Jenner has been a public figure for many years now, thanks to her connection with the infamous Kardashians. While she’s never been too open about her love life, she has had a prior relationship with Bad Bunny that ended in December 2023 after less than a year. She’s also been involved with Devin Booker from 2020 to 2022 and has been linked with Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky, Ben Simmons, and Blake Griffin.

Kendall has spoken about her relative caginess around her personal life in a Vogue Australia interview in 2019, saying: “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention], and it’s cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by couples! 💫 (@relationships.usa)

Jacob Elordi’s Dating History Has Often Made Headlines

As for Jacob Elordi, the actor’s launch into the spotlight has been fairly recent, given his breakthrough roles occurred in 2019’s Euphoria and 2018’s The Kissing Booth. In a 2021 interview with Esquire, Elordi played coy about his love life, which included past relationships with his Kissing Booth co-star Joey King and his Euphoria co-star Zendaya.

At the time, Elordi was in a relationship with Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s daughter, and when pressed on the matter, he simply said, “Oh, no, I don’t really want to talk about my relationship.” The pair had eventually split in November of that year.

As per Elle, Jacob Elordi’s most recent relationship has been with social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, with the pair first linked together in late 2021, following the end of his relationship with Gerber. Jacob was asked about her in a 2023 interview with GQ magazine, where he once again refused to discuss the matter, saying that he was unwilling to comment on his love life, “but I appreciate you giving me the space.”

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton’s Net Worth 2026: Here’s How Much The Hollywood Celebrity Duo Owns Together

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News