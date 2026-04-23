Ridley Scott, the Golden Globe-winning filmmaker and elder brother of the late Tony Scott (Director – Top Gun), has been making films for nearly five decades. The combined worldwide gross of the films directed by him is around a staggering $5 billion. The highly versatile director is now all set for the theatrical release of his next project – the eagerly anticipated post-apocalyptic sci-fi film, The Dog Stars, which stars Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin and is slated to be released on August 28, 2026.

The last film that Ridley Scott directed was Gladiator II, the sequel to the iconic 2000 historical action drama, Gladiator. The 2024 film earned $462.2 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, which was slightly less than the original’s $465.5 million global haul, according to Box Office Mojo. Now, let’s take a look at how Ridley Scott’s last five films performed at the box office and how many delivered a theatrical surplus over their estimated break-even points.

Ridley Scott’s Last Five Films – Budget, Worldwide Earnings & Break-Even (Estimated)

Here are the last five theatrical releases directed by Ridley Scott’s box-office performance, according to Box Office Mojo data, along with their reported budgets and estimated break-even points (using the 2.5x multiplier rule):.

1. Gladiator II (2024)

Worldwide Earnings: $462.2 million

Budget: $210 million

Break-Even: $525 million

2. Napoleon (2023)

Worldwide Earnings: $222.4 million

Budget: $200 million

Break-Even: $500 million

3. House of Gucci (2021)

Worldwide Earnings: $153.2 million

Budget: $75 million

Break-Even: $187.5 million

4. The Last Duel (2021)

Worldwide Earnings: $30.6 million

Budget: $100 million

Break-Even: $250 million

5. All the Money in the World (2017)

Worldwide Earnings: $57 million

Budget: $50 million

Break-Even: $125 million

Box Office Surplus/Deficit Over Break-Even (Estimated)

House of Gucci (2021): –$34.3 million Gladiator II (2024): –$62.8 million All the Money in the World (2017): –$68 million The Last Duel (2021): –$219.4 million Napoleon (2023): –$277.6 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures and calculations suggest that although four out of five Ridley Scott films earned more than their production budgets (except The Last Duel), none of them managed to surpass their estimated box office break-even points. These figures are surprising because many critics gave positive reviews to most of these films.

Among these titles, the film with the least deficit is the 2021 crime drama House of Gucci, which was around $34.3 million short of achieving its estimated theatrical break-even point. Now, it remains to be seen whether The Dog Stars will be able to surpass the break-even threshold and generate a theatrical surplus at the box office.

House of Gucci – Trailer

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