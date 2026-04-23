Insidious: Out of the Further, the sixth installment in the horror franchise and a sequel to the 2023 film Insidious: The Red Door, is set to hit U.S. theaters on August 21, 2026. The first film in the series, directed by James Wan, received positive reviews from most critics and moviegoers and performed well at the box office. The next four films also generated strong returns on their budgets despite mixed critical reception.

How Far From $1 Billion Worldwide Mark?

So far, the Insidious film series has a combined worldwide gross of $731.5 million. It remains to be seen whether the upcoming sequel can close the $268.5 million gap to take the franchise past the $1 billion worldwide milestone.

The Franchise’s Top-Grossing Film

As of now, the fifth installment, Insidious: The Red Door, is the highest-grossing film in the franchise, but is it also the one that delivered the best return on its budget? Let’s take a look at which film in the Insidious franchise has generated the highest return relative to its budget.

Here are the worldwide totals of all five Insidious films, according to data from Box Office Mojo, along with their estimated budgets.

1. Insidious (2011)

Budget: $1.5 million

Worldwide Earnings: $99.6 million

2. Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Budget: $5 million

Worldwide Earnings: $161.9 million

3. Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Budget: $10 million

Worldwide Earnings: $113 million

4. Insidious: The Last Key (2018)

Budget: $10 million

Worldwide Earnings: $167.9 million

5. Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

Budget: $16 million

Worldwide Earnings: $189.1 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Here’s a ranked list of all five Insidious films so far according to their earnings-to-budget ratios:

Insidious (2011): 66.4x Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013): 32.4x Insidious: The Last Key (2018): 16.8x Insidious: The Red Door (2023): 11.8x Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015): 11.3x

Based on the above figures and calculations, it is apparent that although the latest installment, The Red Door, is the highest-grossing entry in the franchise, it isn’t the film that generated the biggest return on its budget. That honor goes to the first film, which generated a staggering 66.4 times its budget, followed by the second film’s 32.4 times return. Now, it will be interesting to see how Insidious: Out of the Further performs at the box office relative to its budget and where it finally lands in this list.

What’s The Plot of Insidious: Out of the Further?

Directed by Jacob Chase, the film follows Gemma, a young mother who returns to her childhood home and soon discovers she can enter a realm of lost souls called The Further. But the story takes a darker turn when she realizes she can bring back the evil forces living there into the real world.

Insidious: Out of the Further – Official Trailer

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