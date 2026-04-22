Mortal Kombat II is all set to be released in the theaters next month. The martial arts fantasy film is tracking for the biggest debut in the franchise, setting a new benchmark. There are three live-action films in the franchise, with new additions to the cast. It will be released one week after The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Michael will also be running in theaters when Mortal Kombat II hits the screens. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the fourth film in the Mortal Kombat film series, based on the video game series. Directed by Simon McQuaid and written by Jeremy Slater, the film features Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman (in a different role), Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada returning. Also, Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, and Tati Gabrielle appear in new roles.

How much is Mortal Kombat II expected to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

According to Deadline’s report, Mortal Kombat II is garnering strong interest among male audiences both under and over 25. Early tracking suggests that the Karl Urban-starrer action movie is expected to earn between $40 million and $50 million at the box office on its opening weekend in North America.

How does it stack up against the previous Mortal Kombat movies’ domestic debuts?

Mortal Kombat was released in 1995, and the 2021 reboot collected the same amount on its opening weekend in North America: $23.3 million. 1997’s Annihilation raked in $16.7 million in its debut weekend. Therefore, the upcoming movie is already tracking to earn around double the debut weekend collections of the 1995 and 2021 movies. If it lands within this projected range, Mortal Kombat II will set a franchise record opening.

Mortal Kombat [2021] – $23.30 million Mortal Kombat [1995]– $23.28 million Mortal Kombat: Annihilation – $16.77 million

What is the film about?

The official synopsis reads, “The champions of Earthrealm, joined by Johnny Cage, are forced into battle against one another as they attempt to resist the rule of Shao Kahn, whose rise threatens the survival of Earthrealm and its defenders.” Mortal Kombat II will be released on May 8.

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