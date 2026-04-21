Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal are among the most handsome Hollywood actors. Seeing them together in an action thriller might not have been on many people’s bingo cards this year! But it is happening, Cavill and Gyllenhaal will appear together in Guy Ritchie’s actioner In the Grey in the upcoming month. The long-range projection for its domestic opening weekend is also being reported by the media, and according to one such source, it might not have a striking debut. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film will also feature Eiza González, Kristofer Hivju, Fisher Stevens, and Rosamund Pike in supporting roles. It is the third collaboration between Ritchie and Cavill. Gyllenhaal has worked with Ritchie previously. There is little buzz around this actioner, and two of the most buzzworthy movies are arriving before it – Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2. Therefore, it will have to perform extraordinarily to stay in the game. Although Michael is releasing this Friday, the film will remain among the trending movies for weeks. It is the same for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

In the Grey long-range domestic debut projection

According to Box Office Pro’s long-range forecast report, the debut weekend does not look promising. It has been revealed that the Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal starrer In the Grey is currently tracking to earn between $4 million and $7 million on its opening weekend in North America. This is around the $3.1 million domestic opening weekend for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

The film is now tracking to earn below Wrath of Man’s [$8.3 million] and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare‘s [$8.9 million] opening-weekend box-office collections in North America. However, these are preliminary numbers and could change at any time, even during the opening weekend. The box office is a dynamic business, and things can change at any time.

What is the plot of In the Grey?

The story follows two extraction specialists and a seasoned negotiator as they undertake a perilous, high-stakes mission to retrieve a stolen fortune. Operating as part of a covert team in the shadows, their plan unravels, plunging them into a deadly game of survival, deception, and strategy. In the Grey will be released on May 15.

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