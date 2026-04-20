Domestic Performance

After hitting the big screen on April 17, 2026, Lee Cronin’s latest horror outing, The Mummy, a reimagining of the Mummy franchise, debuted at No. 3 at the domestic box office, behind the two juggernauts – The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary. Despite a modest 46% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film earned $13.5 million in its opening weekend (April 17-19) in North America. It currently ranks among the top 25 titles of 2026 at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Box Office Comparison With Other 2026 Horror Films

Combined with its $20.5 million international haul, The Mummy’s current worldwide total stands at $34 million. As of now, the film is behind the global earnings of some of the other horror releases of the year, including Scream 7 ($213.4 million), Send Help ($94 million), 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple ($58.5 million), and Primate ($39.1 million). In the next few days, it is expected to outgross Primate in worldwide earnings.

Let’s now take a look at how much more Lee Cronin’s The Mummy earned according to Box Office Mojo data:

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Box Office Summary (Source: Box Office Mojo)

North America: $13.5 million

International: $20.5 million

Worldwide: $34 million

Outgrossing Brendan Fraser & Tom Cruise’s Mummy Films Looks Difficult

In comparison, Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz’s 1999 installment, The Mummy, earned $417.6 million, while its sequels grossed $433 million and $403.4 million, respectively, according to Box Office Mojo. On the other hand, the 2017 Tom Cruise reboot grossed $409.2 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. As of now, it appears difficult that the 2026 film will be able to surpass the global earnings of the last four films in the broader franchise.

The Worldwide Number It Still Needs To Break Even

Let’s now take a look at how much more Lee Cronin’s The Mummy still needs to earn to break even at the box office.

Since the film reportedly has a $22 million production budget, it needs to earn around $55 million worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. This means that, as of now, The Mummy is still short of its target by about $21 million. If the horror movie maintains steady hold in the next few weeks, it could reach its estimated break-even point. However, the final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks as it continues its theatrical run.

What Is Lee Cronin’s The Mummy About?

When a journalist’s young daughter mysteriously vanishes in the desert, she is presumed lost forever. Eight years later, her sudden return shocks the fractured family. But what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Trailer

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