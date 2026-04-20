The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is on the verge of completing three weeks in theaters. It has already surpassed the global earnings of Ryan Gosling’s critically acclaimed sci-fi film Project Hail Mary to become the highest-grossing title of 2026 so far worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. With a current global haul of $747.4 million, the animated adventure comedy has recently overtaken the worldwide totals of several popular hits like X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), and The Matrix Reloaded (2003).

In the process, it has already become the ninth-highest-grossing animated release of the post-pandemic era, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando. With the Japanese and Korean markets expected to join later this week, the film is expected to maintain its strong momentum at the global box office in the coming days. Now, the question is: Can The Super Mario Galaxy Movie cross the $1 billion global milestone during its ongoing run? Let’s break down the numbers.

#TheSuperMarioGalaxyMovie beats #AcrossTheSpiderverse’s 690.8M run as #9 highest grossing animation Post-Covid & crosses 700M mark at Global #BoxOffice! Overseas, #Mario grossed STRONG 48.2M on 3rd weekend, a -42.3% drop (vs #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie’s 72.1M, -30.1%), for a 392.2M… pic.twitter.com/hpTXKLS6jv — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) April 19, 2026

Let’s first take a closer look at the sequel’s box office performance so far, according to Box Office Mojo data:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Box Office Summary

North America: $355.2 million

International: $392.2 million

Worldwide: $747.4 million

At its current pace, industry projections indicate that the film is expected to reach the $800 million worldwide mark by the next weekend (April 24-26). If it manages to reach that target by the end of the next weekend, it would need to earn another $200 million globally to reach the $1 billion mark. However, closing this gap and reaching that milestone would depend on its overseas performance from the two new territories, Japan and Korea, and strong legs in North America. The final verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

What Does It Need to Crack The All-Time Top 100 Worldwide?

To enter the all-time top 100 highest-grossing films at the global box office, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie would need to outgross Thor: Ragnarok’s $855.3 million global total. If the film demonstrates steady holds in the coming weeks backed by support from international markets, it appears in a good position to surpass that figure and break into the all-time top 100 worldwide list, according to Box Office Mojo.

What Is The Plot Of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

The first film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, follows Italian-American plumbers Mario and Luigi as they are transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. When Luigi is captured by Bowser, Mario teams up with Princess Peach to rescue him and save the kingdom.

In the sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mario and Luigi team up with their new ally Yoshi, joining Princess Peach and Toad on an outer space adventure where they encounter Princess Rosalina and confront Bowser’s son, Bowser Jr.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Trailer

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