Ananya Panday and Lakshya led Chand Mera Dil is all set to conclude its second week at the Indian box office today. The romantic drama has maintained a decent hold, despite strong competition. It is now inches away from becoming the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 13 update!

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 13

According to estimates, Chand Mera Dil accumulated 90 lakh on day 13. It witnessed a 10% drop compared to 1 crore collected on the previous day. The second week has been fairly stable, which is a good sign at this stage of the theatrical journey. It has started facing competition from Peddi, which is showcasing favorable trends in the Hindi belt. Even Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will join the box office battle tomorrow, leading to a possible reduction in show count.

The total box office collection in India has reached 29.16 crore net after 13 days, which is about 34.40 crore in gross earnings.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 21.21 crore

Day 8: 1.25 crore

Day 9: 1.85 crore

Day 10: 1.95 crore

Day 11: 1 crore

Day 12: 1 crore

Day 13: 90 lakh

Total: 29.16 crore

Just 8 crore away from becoming the 9th highest Bollywood grosser of 2026

Chand Mera Dil currently stands at the 10th spot among the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 in India. The romantic drama needs around 8 crore more in the kitty to overtake Krishnavataram Part 1 (36.95 crore) and climb up the ladder. Vivek Soni’s directorial should achieve the target by third weekend.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.1 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 195.21 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 57.39 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 36.95 crore Chand Mera Dil: 29.16 crore (13 days)

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 13 Summary

India net: 29.16 crore

India gross: 34.40 crore

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