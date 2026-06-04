Ram Charan starrer Peddi passed the test in advance booking. Even the initial reviews are favorable, leading to an impressive morning occupancy in India on day 1. The sports action drama registered the second-highest admissions among Telugu releases of 2026. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Peddi Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Peddi registered an occupancy of 59.64% during the morning shows on day 1. There’s a free-way at the box office, as even Dacoit has concluded its theatrical journey. Janhvi Kapoor starrer made the most of the opportunity, making a fantastic start at the Indian box office.

Back in 2025, Ram Charan’s Game Changer began its morning occupancy at 50.85%. The trends are clearly much better for Peddi, which is expected to continue the strong momentum during the opening weekend and thereafter.

Registers 2nd highest morning occupancy of 2026 in Telugu!

Peddi surpassed Prabhas’ The Raja Saab to record the second-highest occupancy during morning shows among Telugu releases of 2026. However, it missed the top spot by a small margin as Ustaad Bhagat Singh leads with 60.77%.

Check out the highest day 1 morning occupancy in India:

Ustaad Singh Bhagat: 60.77% Peddi: 59.64% The Raja Saab: 52.65% Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 41.75% Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi: 31.61% Dacoit: 30.54% Anaganaga Oka Raju: 29.88% Vishnu Vinyasam: 22.20% Funky: 21.31% | Raakaasa: 21.31% Biker: 17.92%

2nd highest opening of 2026 loading in Tollywood?

Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial has been selling tickets like hot cakes on BookMyShow. In paid previews alone, it fell a little short of 20 crore, marking an impressive debut, as per estimates. All in all, it looks like Peddi will land somewhere in the vicinity of 60 crore on its opening day in India.

The sports action drama is confirmed to score the second-highest opening of 2026 in Tollywood. It will be interesting to see if it also surpasses The Raja Saab and conquers the throne.

Check out the top 3 highest openers of Telugu cinema in 2026 (net collection, including previews)

The Raja Saab: 62.9 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 41.6 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 34.75 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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