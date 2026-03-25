Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh has turned out to be a huge disappointment at the worldwide box office. The Telugu action comedy drama is struggling to enter the 100 crore club, a feat it was expected to achieve in its opening weekend. It has, however, managed to beat the global lifetime of Anaganaga Oka Raju. Scroll below for the day 6 update!

Ustaad Bhagat Singh overseas run ends?

As per the last update, Ustaad Bhagat Singh grossed 10 crore at the overseas box office. Word of mouth has been negative, leading to its outright rejection in international theatres. Besides, there’s Dhurandhar 2, which opened to strong reviews and is the go-to choice of the audience. The figures have been minuscule since regular working days, which may soon lead to its exit.

Inches closer to the 100 crore club worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Pawan Kalyan starrer has garnered 87.22 crore gross. This includes 64.6 crore net, which is about 76.22 crore gross from the domestic circuits. It should have at least clocked a century by now, but that’s far from the case.

In the last 24 hours, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has managed to beat the global lifetime of Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju, which earned 83.85 crore gross. Harish Shankar’s directorial is now the 3rd highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026. But expectations were much higher, which it unfortunately could not live up upto.

Take a look at the top 3 highest-grossing Tollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 303.76 crore The Raja Saab: 206.57 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 87.22 crore.

Ustaag Bhagat Singh Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Summary

India net: 64.6 crore

India gross: 76.22 crore

Overseas gross: 11 crore

Worldwide gross: 87.22 crore

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