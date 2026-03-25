Aditya Dhar’s spy action-thriller sequel, Dhurandhar 2, has swiftly crossed the $15 million mark at the North American box office. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer has now overtaken Jawan to enter the top 3 highest-grossing Bollywood films ever. Scroll below for the day 6 update!

Dhurandhar 2 North America Box Office Day 6 Collection

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 earned $1.3 million on day 6. It witnessed another growth from $1.14 million garnered on the previous day. The trends are unreal, despite competition from Project Hail Mary, Hoppers, and other big releases. In fact, Bollywood’s Eid 2026 release is among the top 3 choices of cine-goers in the overseas circuit.

The total collection at the North American box office lands at an estimated $16.49 million. At this pace, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will clock the $20 million mark by the second weekend. It will challenge its predecessor, Dhurandhar ($20.65 million), to emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the North America box office:

Day 1: $3.98 million (including premieres)

(including premieres) Day 2: $2.95 million

Day 3: $3.92 million

Day 4: $3.15 million

Day 5: $1.14 million

Day 6: $1.3 million

Total: $16.49 million

Enters the top 3 highest Bollywood grossers in North America!

In the last 24 hours, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed the lifetime of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to enter the top 3 highest-grossing Bollywood films in North America. It is now only behind Pathaan and Dhurandhar.

In terms of Indian grossers, Ranveer Singh starrer stands at the 5th spot. Baahubali 2 leads the pack with a lifetime total of $22 million in North America. The other 3 spots are held by Dhurandhar ($20.65 million), Kalki 2898 AD ($18.57 million), and Pathaan ($17.49 million).

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in North America:

Dhurandhar – $20.65 million Pathaan – $17.49 million Dhurandhar 2 – $16.49 million (6 days) Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $15 million Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million PK – $10.62 million Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – $10.45 million Dunki – $8.60 million

Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan!

If one may have noticed, Ranveer Singh is the only actor to hold as many as 4 spots in the top 10 – Dhurandhar (1), Dhurandhar 2 (3), Padmaavat (7) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (9). He has left behind Shah Rukh Khan, who held 3 spots – Pathaan (2), Jawan (4) and Dunki (10). King of Lyari now rules North America!

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 5: Beats Animal, Only 36 Crore Away From Knocking Down The OG Dhurandhar!

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