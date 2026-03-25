What an unreal run, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is witnessing worldwide! Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Sanjay Dutt starrer is witnessing never-before-seen trends overseas. In only 6 days, it has surpassed the international lifetime of Animal. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Collection Day 6

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 accumulated INR 263 crore ($27.9 million) in 6 days of overseas run. In the last 24 hours, it witnessed a growth of 12.87%, which is impressive, considering the regular weekdays and competition from international titles like Hoppers and Project Hail Mary, among others. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is witnessing the highest footfalls in North America (USA/ Canada), followed by Australia, Germany, and Nepal, among other key circuits.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the overseas box office (gross collection):

Day 1: $5.5 million (including previews)

(including previews) Day 2: $4.9 million

Day 3: $6.2 million

Day 4: $6 million

Day 5: $1.4 million

Day 6: $3.1 million

Total: $27.9 million

Emerges as the 2nd highest-grossing Indian adult film overseas!

In only 6 days, Dhurandhar 2 has achieved milestones that Bollywood biggies aim for in their lifetime. It has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (257 crore) to emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Indian adult film at the overseas box office. That’s not it, the spy action thriller is now also the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film internationally.

The next big target is to beat Dhurandhar (299.35 crore) and emerge as the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Only 36.35 crore more are needed in the kitty, which will be attained by tomorrow.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office:

Dangal – 1521 crore Secret Superstar – 822.92 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crore Pathaan – 412 crore Jawan – 406 crore Andhadhun – 361 crore PK – 342.5 crore Dhurandhar – 299.35 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 263 crore Animal – 257 crore

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