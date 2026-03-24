Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is competing against Hollywood biggies, but is still among the top choices of cine-goers in North America. Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller is the only Bollywood film in history to earn $1 million+ on the first Monday. Scroll below for the exciting day 5 update!

Dhurandhar 2 North America Box Office Day 5

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned $1.05 million on day 5 in North America. It maintained an excellent hold compared to the first Friday, which brought in $2.95 million.

The total collection in North America has reached $15.05 million, which is an excellent mark considering only 5 days of run. Dhurandhar 2 is now the 4th-highest-grossing Bollywood film in the USA/Canada markets. Its next target is to beat Jawan ($15.23 million) and officially enter the top 3.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the North America box office:

Day 1: $3.98 million (including premieres)

(including premieres) Day 2: $2.95 million

Day 3: $3.92 million

Day 4: $3.15 million

Day 5: $1.05 million

Total: $15.05 million

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in North America:

Dhurandhar – $20.65 million Pathaan – $17.49 million Jawan – $15.23 million Dhurandhar 2 – $15.05 million (5 days) Animal – $15 million Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million PK – $10.62 million Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – $10.45 million Dunki – $8.60 million

Now the 2nd highest A-rated Indian grosser in North America

The record-breaking spree continues! Dhurandhar 2 has crossed Animal ($15 million) to emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing A-rated Indian film at the North American box office. It is only behind its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which reached $20.65 million in lifetime gross.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Indian adult films at the North American box office:

Dhurandhar: $20.65 million Dhurandhar 2: $15.05 million Animal: $15 million Salaar: $8.94 million Coolie: $6.95 million

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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