Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is competing against Hollywood biggies, but is still among the top choices of cine-goers in North America. Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller is the only Bollywood film in history to earn $1 million+ on the first Monday. Scroll below for the exciting day 5 update!
Dhurandhar 2 North America Box Office Day 5
According to the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned $1.05 million on day 5 in North America. It maintained an excellent hold compared to the first Friday, which brought in $2.95 million.
The total collection in North America has reached $15.05 million, which is an excellent mark considering only 5 days of run. Dhurandhar 2 is now the 4th-highest-grossing Bollywood film in the USA/Canada markets. Its next target is to beat Jawan ($15.23 million) and officially enter the top 3.
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Check out the day-wise breakdown at the North America box office:
- Day 1: $3.98 million (including premieres)
- Day 2: $2.95 million
- Day 3: $3.92 million
- Day 4: $3.15 million
- Day 5: $1.05 million
Total: $15.05 million
Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in North America:
- Dhurandhar – $20.65 million
- Pathaan – $17.49 million
- Jawan – $15.23 million
- Dhurandhar 2 – $15.05 million (5 days)
- Animal – $15 million
- Dangal – $12.19 million
- Padmaavat – $12.17 million
- PK – $10.62 million
- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – $10.45 million
- Dunki – $8.60 million
Now the 2nd highest A-rated Indian grosser in North America
The record-breaking spree continues! Dhurandhar 2 has crossed Animal ($15 million) to emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing A-rated Indian film at the North American box office. It is only behind its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which reached $20.65 million in lifetime gross.
Take a look at the highest-grossing Indian adult films at the North American box office:
- Dhurandhar: $20.65 million
- Dhurandhar 2: $15.05 million
- Animal: $15 million
- Salaar: $8.94 million
- Coolie: $6.95 million
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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 5: Beats Dhoom 3, Now The 10th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of All Time!
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