Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is shining bright at the Indian box office. The opening-weekend run has been unlike any other, and it is now setting new milestones for Bollywood. Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller has also surpassed Jawan to score the highest opening weekend of all time. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Dhurandhar 2 enters the 300 crore club within 3 days!

To make the most of the festive season, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released on Thursday, March 19, 2026. It made the most of the Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa holidays, accumulating 318 crore net within 3 days of its box office run in India. Today is the last day of its 4-day extended opening weekend, which is expected to wrap around the 425 crore mark.

Where does it stand among the top 10 opening weekends in Bollywood?

Despite enjoying a 5-day-long extended opening weekend, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan could not enter the 300 crore club. It was Jawan, which holds the title of the biggest opening weekend in Bollywood, with a total collection of 286.16 crore in 4 days.

Dhurandhar 2 has created history by becoming the first Bollywood film in history to enter the 300 crore club in its first weekend, that too within 3 days.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge records the highest opening weekend in Hindi cinema!

The best is yet to come. Dhurandhar 2 has also surpassed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 to record the highest debut weekend in Hindi cinema. We’re now pumped as today it will become the first Bollywood film to enter the 400 crore club within 4 days. Unbelievable!

Check out the top 10 opening weekend collections of all time in Hindi cinema (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 318 crore (3 days, 1 day left) Pushpa 2: 291 (4-day) Jawan: 286.16 (4-day) Pathaan: 280.75 (5-day) Stree 2: 204 (4-day) Animal: 201.76 crore Sultan: 180.36 crore War 2: 179.25 crore (4-day) War: 166.25 crore (5-day) Bharat: 150.10 crore (5-day)

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