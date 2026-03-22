After the massive success of The Kerala Story, there were massive expectations from Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story 2. Starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, the Hindi drama is a success, but failed to match its predecessor. It is now aiming to beat the lifetime collection of Mardaani 3. Scroll below for the day 23 update!

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 23

According to estimates, The Kerala Story 2 earned 22 lakh on day 23. It witnessed a 100% boost compared to 11 lakh garnered on Friday. The Eid holiday helped improve the collection; however, the growth remained limited due to the dominance of Dhurandhar 2.

The cumulative total in India reaches 51.12 crore net, which is around 60.32 crore. Back in 2023, The Kerala Story had concluded its box office journey, earning 238.27 crore and gaining the super-duper hit verdict. The sequel is no match, although it has gained returns of 23.12 crore against a budget of 28 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Week 3 – 10.92 crore

Day 22 – 11 lakh

Day 23 – 22 lakh

Total – 51.12 crore

The Kerala Story 2 vs Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji‘s Mardaani 3 is the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, with a domestic collection of 52.99 crore. Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s directorial needs 1.87 crore more in the kitty to steal its position. However, the daily collection will drop below 10 lakh from Monday, due to the dominance of Dhurandhar 2. Today will be the last big opportunity for The Kerala Story 2 to add moolah to its kitty.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 23 Summary

Budget: 28 crore

India net: 51.12 crore

ROI: 82.57%

India gross: 60.32 crore

Verdict: Plus

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