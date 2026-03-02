Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 is nearing its saturation at the Indian box office. It was already competing against Border 2, O’Romeo, and other releases. Now, The Kerala Story 2 has also joined the battle and is dominating the ticket windows. Unfortunately, YRF’s production will miss the success tag by less than 10 crore. Scroll below for the day 31 report!

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 31

Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial remained underwhelming right from the beginning. It emerged as the highest-grossing film in the franchise, but it was expected to help the franchise debut in the 100 crore club. According to estimates, Mardaani 3 earned 25 lakh on day 31. But the good part is the steady hold, although on the lower end, despite competition from The Kerala Story 2.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 50.77 crore net. Including GST, its gross earnings have come to 59.90 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 26.55 crore

Week 2: 15.65 crore

Week 3: 5.35 crore

Week 4: 2.52 crore

Day 29: 20 lakh*

Day 30: 25 lakh*

Day 31: 25 lakh*

Total: 50.77 crore*

Misses the success verdict by less than 10 crore

Mardaani 3 was made on a reported budget of 60 crore. In a month-long run, YRF could recover only 84.61% of the estimated cost. The action thriller still needs 9.23 crore more in the kitty to reach breakeven. That will be impossible now. The daily collection has fallen to 20 lakh, and in the next 17 days, Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic will take over the Indian screens. A losing affair!

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 31 Summary

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 50.77 crore*

Budget recovery – 84.61%

India gross – 59.90 crore

Overseas gross – 14.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 74.4 crore

Verdict – Losing

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: O’Romeo Box Office Day 17: Crosses 75 Crores, How Much Does It Need To Become Shahid Kapoor’s #1 Post-COVID Grosser?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News