Toxic is easily one of the highly anticipated Indian films of 2026. Starring Yash in the larger-than-life lead role, the upcoming magnum opus is scheduled to release next month. Since the superstar returns after the glory of KGF Chapter 2, excitement is at its peak, and the expectations are sky high. Amid all the hype, the film aims to cross a major milestone at the worldwide box office on day 1, reasserting the actor’s dominance. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming period gangster thriller is scheduled to release on March 19, thus indulging in a high-voltage clash with Dhurandhar 2. Undoubtedly, the Dhurandhar sequel is one of the biggest Indian releases of the year, and it’s a true event film. Trade is already predicting some crazy opening day numbers, and despite such a strong competitor standing in the front, the Yash starrer is expected to pull off a solid start.

Yash to reassert his dominance in Sandaldwood with Toxic

Going by the buzz in India, Toxic will comfortably cross the 50 crore on day 1, and even the 60 crore mark is within reach. So, as of now, it seems the film can touch the 70 crore mark in domestic gross collections, or even go higher. If it receives strong support from the overseas market, it has a chance to reach the 100 crore gross milestone at the worldwide box office.

In a solo release, Toxic would have easily reached the 100 crore milestone, but due to a clash with Dhurandhar 2, it will need to put in some extra efforts. And eventually, the film is expected to get there. With this, Yash will become the only Sandalwood actor to have two films with openings of 100 crore or more globally. He achieved the feat earlier with KGF Chapter 2, which opened at 155 crore+ gross.

More about the film

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.

