Ranapati Shivray – Swari Agra, starring Abhijeet Shwetachandra, Mrinal Kulkarni, Ajay Purkar, and others, was released amid high expectations but failed to create any impact. It avoided a clash with Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen, but the decision didn’t help much as, despite arriving solo, it made shockingly low earnings, raking in less than 1.5 crore net at the Indian box office in 20 days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Marathi historical action drama was released on February 6. Since director Digpal Lanjekar has proved his mettle in the past with historical dramas, especially Pawankhind, expectations from the latest release were high. In contrast, there was extremely low buzz on the ground level, which led to a poor start. Further, due to mixed reviews and audience feedback, the film didn’t make a turnaround.

How much did Ranapati Shivray – Swari Agra earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

Ranapati Shivray – Swari Agra opened at just 14 lakh and started losing steam in the opening week itself. As per the latest collection update, it raked in just 1 lakh on the third Thursday, day 20. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 1.29 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 1.52 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 86 lakh

Week 2 – 24 lakh

Day 15 – 1 lakh

Day 16 – 3 lakh

Day 17 – 4 lakh

Day 18 – 1 lakh

Day 19 – 1 lakh

Day 20 – 1 lakh

Total – 1.29 crore

Budget and recovery

Reports suggest that Ranapati Shivray – Swari Agra was made at an estimated budget of 7 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned only 1.29 crore net so far, thus recovering only 18.42% of the budget. As of now, it is suffering a massive deficit of 5.71 crore or 81.57%. Considering the pace, the film will add another 2-3 lakh to the tally, thus concluding the run with a deficit of over 80%. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a flop verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 7 crore

India net collection – 1.29 crore

Recovery – 18.42%

Deficit – 5.71 crore

Deficit% – 81.57%

Verdict – Flop

