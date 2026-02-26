The Kerala Story 2 has been in the news for the last few days, mostly for negative reasons. The film’s trailer has drawn mixed reactions from audiences and sparked debate online. Given the controversial subject, the film has garnered significant attention lately and, from a box-office perspective, has the potential to surprise everyone, just as the first installment did. Amid this, can you guess how much it needs to enter the safe zone and become a clean hit at the Indian box office? Let’s discuss it below!

What is the budget of The Kerala Story 2?

The upcoming Hindi drama film serves as a sequel to Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story (2023). Even though the first installment was a massive success at the Indian box office, with a net collection of 238.27 crore, the makers didn’t invest blindly in the sequel. While there’s no official word on the cost, reports suggest the sequel has been made for an estimated budget of 30 crore.

How much does The Kerala Story 2 need to enter the safe zone?

The Kerala Story 2 will need to recover its entire budget through domestic earnings to enter the safe zone. It means the film needs to earn 30 crore net at the Indian box office to be safe and avoid being a failure. The target of 30 crore net is not at all big and could be achieved even with a decent word of mouth.

How much does the film need to become a clean hit at the Indian box office?

The Kerala Story 2 will need to make 100% returns at the Indian box office to secure a clean hit verdict, which will be achieved at a net collection of 60 crore. Again, even this number looks achievable, but it’ll need strong audience support. If it strikes the right chord with the audience, achieving 60 crore in net collections will be a cakewalk.

More about the film

The Kerala Story sequel is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. It stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha in key roles.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: With Love Box Office Collection Day 20: Does The Unthinkable, Delivers A Staggering 600% ROI Against A Low Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News