With Love, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, continues to enjoy its strong run in the third week. Made on a low budget, the film has exceeded expectations at the Indian box office and has already emerged as a massive success story. After Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, this romantic comedy entertainer has become another commercial winner for Kollywood in 2026. In the latest development, the film has made 600% returns. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 20!

How much did With Love earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

The Tamil rom-com is going smoothly during the third week’s weekdays. On the third Thursday, day 20, it earned an estimated 40 lakh, down 20% from day 19’s 50 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 28.1 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals a gross collection of 33.15 crore.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 13.4 crore

Week 2 – 9.95 crore

Day 15 – 75 lakh

Day 16 – 1.3 crore

Day 17 – 1.2 crore

Day 18 – 60 lakh

Day 19 – 50 lakh

Day 20 – 40 lakh

Total – 28.1 crore

With Love stuns everyone with its ROI!

With Love was made at an estimated budget of just 4 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 28.1 crore net so far. If calculated, it equals a return on investment (ROI) of 24.1 crore or a whopping 602.5% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crore

India net collection – 27.68 crore

ROI – 23.68 crore

ROI% – 592%

Verdict – Super Hit

Considering the momentum, With Love will continue to mint moolah for at least the next two weeks, and it seems the milestone of 35 crore net will be easily crossed. In fact, even the 40 crore mark is within reach, which would push its mammoth returns to 900% returns at the Indian box office. It’ll be interesting to see how far the film goes.

