Romance is not just in the air; it’s reflecting over the box office numbers as well for Anaswara Rajan and Abishan Jeevinth’s starrer With Love. The Tamil teen romantic comedy has pulled off a miracle at the ticket windows. After a steady second week, the film refused to slow down during its third weekend as well!

Mounted on a budget of 4 crore, the Tamil rom-com has registered a profit of almost 570.5% at the box office. Currently, the film has become the 3rd most profitable Indian film of 2026, and the most profitable Tamil film of 2026, surpassing the profits of Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil.

With Love Box Office Collection Day 17

On the 17th day, February 22, the third Sunday, With Love collection 1.35 crore at the box office. This is a minimal drop from the previous day’s 1.49 crore. The film registered a third weekend of over 3.59 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 13.4 crore

Week 2: 9.95 crore

Day 15: 75 lakh

Day 16: 1.49 crore

Day 17: 1.35 crore

Total: 26.82 crore

With Love will soon manage to axe the profit percentage of Naveen Polishetty‘s Anaganaga Oka Raju to claim the second spot in the list of the most profitable Indian films of 2026. The top spot in the list is secured by Krantijyoti Vidyalaya, with a profit of over 580%.

Directed by Madhan, the official synopsis of the film says, “Sathya reluctantly agrees to a blind date arranged by his sister and meets Monisha. They discover they attended the same school years ago. Bonding over shared memories and old crushes, they reconnect with their past and grow closer.”

With Love Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 17 days.

India Net Collection: 26.82 crore

India Gross Collection: 31.64 crore

Budget: 4 crore

Profit: 22.82 crore

ROI%: 570.5% (in 17 days)

Overseas Gross Collection: 3.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 34.89 crore

