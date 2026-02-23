Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur led Do Deewane Seher Mein opened to favorable reviews on February 20, 2026. But there’s intense competition at the box office, which is restricting it from performing at its optimum. The romantic drama has performed much better than Tu Yaa Main in its opening weekend. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 3

According to estimates, Do Deewane Seher Mein earned 1.5 crore on day 3 at the Indian box office. It remained on similar lines to the first Saturday. Ravi Udyawar’s directorial arrived in a direct clash with Assi. Interestingly, Taapsee Pannu starrer also gave a tough fight during the opening weekend, but the romantic drama remained slightly better.

The overall earnings at the Indian box office have reached 4.25 crore after 3 days. All eyes are now on the Monday test. The stiff competition from other releases, such as Border 2 and Mardaani 3, will make the journey challenging. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 4.95 crore.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 1.5 crore

Day 3: 1.5 crore

Total: 4.25 crore

Do Deewane Seher Mein vs Tu Yaa Main

Among the new generation, Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav arrived with their survival thriller on Valentine’s Day. Tu Yaa Main earned 2.85 crore during its opening weekend. Do Deewane Seher Mein comfortably surpassed that mark, with 49% higher collection.

It remained slightly better than Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu’s Assi, which collected 4.20 crore in its debut weekend. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s romantic drama also surpassed the opening weekend of Vadh 2 (2.35 crore).

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 4.25 crore

India gross: 5 crore

