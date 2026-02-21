Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, also known as Krantijyoti Vidyalay, has completed a blockbuster 50-day theatrical run. Released amid decent expectations, the film raked in smashing numbers at the Indian box office and, against a cost of less than 5 crore, has made crazy returns. While the milestone of 30 crore net collection is out of reach, the film has emerged as one of the most profitable Marathi films of all time.

How much did Krantijyoti Vidyalay earn at the Indian box office in 50 days?

The Marathi social drama was released on January 1 and opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Recently, it completed its seventh successful week, earning 60 lakh. Compared to week 6’s 93 lakh, the film saw a 35.48% drop. Overall, it has earned a solid 27.35 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 32.27 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 6.14 crore

Week 2 – 8.76 crore

Week 3 – 5.59 crore

Week 4 – 3.54 crore

Week 5 – 1.79 crore

Week 6 – 93 lakh

Week 7 – 60 lakh

Total – 27.35 crore

Turns out to be a massive blockbuster!

Krantijyoti Vidyalay was reportedly made at a budget of 4 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 27.35 crore net so far, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 23.38 crore. Calculated further, it equals a mind-blowing 584.5% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crore

India net collection – 27.35 crore

ROI – 23.38 crore

ROI% – 584.5%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

Krantijyoti Vidyalay is written and directed by Hemant Dhome. It is produced by Kshitee Jog, Viraj Gawas, Urfi Kazmi, and Ajinkya Dhamal under the banner of Crazy Few Films and Chalchitra Mandalee Productions. The film stars Sachin Khedekar, Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, Prajakta Koli, Kshitee Jog, Kadambari Kadam, and Harish Dudhade.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the glorious 50-day run, the makers have announced a flat 50% discount on BookMyShow tickets as a heartfelt gesture of gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming love and unwavering support. It is expected to boost the collections to some extent.

