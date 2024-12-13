YouTuber-content creator-actress Prajakta Koli started her career as a content creator with her YouTube channel. And as they say, nothing is stopping you if you have the talent, vision, and zeal to make it big. Not only did Prajakta, aka Mostly Sane, become one of the most successful YouTubers in the country, but she also eventually forayed into films and TV shows. Here is taking a look at her stellar net worth which has witnessed a 15% growth over the past few years.

Prajakta Koli’s YouTube To Acting Journey

Prajakta Koli started as an intern for a popular Mumbai-based radio station, but she took a bigger plunge by starting her own YouTube channel – Mostly Sane in the year 2015. This was at a time when the concept of YouTube channels and content creation was relatively new in the country. Her organic content struck a chord quickly, especially with the younger audience. This resulted in her subscriber growth wherein she today enjoys 7.14 million subscribers on YouTube. While she enjoys around 8 million followers on Instagram.

She gradually also forayed into acting with the 2020 short film Khayali Pulao. However, it was her performance in the Netflix romantic series Mismatched that commanded attention. Not only her performance but fans also loved her chemistry with her co-star Rohit Saraf in the same. After 2 successful seasons of the show, the third season is all set to be released on Netflix today (December 13). She was also seen in the 2022 family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She was seen in the 2023 mystery-thriller film Neeyat alongside Vidya Balan.

Assets Owned By Prajakta Koli

According to Lifestyle Asia, the Youtuber-actress purchased a new home for her and her family in 2019. The Mumbai-based luxury apartment is worth 50 lakhs. The report further mentioned that she also owns a Toyota Fortuner worth 40 lakhs.

Prajakta Koli’s Net Worth

Her net worth mostly comprises her income from her Youtube channel, brand endorsements, films, and TV shows. According to Lifestyle Asia, her monthly income from YouTube is around 40 lakhs. Prajakta Koli furthermore charges around 30 lakhs for her movies and TV shows. Her net worth for the years 2024 and 2023 is reportedly around 16 crores. The report furthermore stated that her net worth for 2022 was around 14 crores, and for the year 2021 was around 10 crores. Well, the growth in her net worth and assets is just the proof of her soaring popularity and bankability.

