The evergreen beauty Rekha still rules the hearts of many because of her charm, beauty, and elegance. Her glorious contribution to Indian cinema will always remain proof of her talent, versatility, and dedication. The actress was also ahead of her time regarding her bold, fiery interviews and public appearances. But did you know that she also possesses an eye-boggling net worth, which suits the grandeur and opulence that she exudes in her personality?

Assets Owned By Rekha

Before knowing her net worth, let us look at her prized possessions. According to ABP Live, Rekha owns some stellar luxury cars like the Audi A8, Mercedes-Benz S- Class, Rolls Royce Ghost, and BMW 17. As seen in her various public appearances, the Umrao Jaan actress owns some beautiful Kanjeevaram sarees and opulent jewelry. Being one of the most bankable and sought-after actresses of her era, she used to charge around 14 crores for a film.

Rekha furthermore charged around 6 crores for her brand endorsements and public appearances. The Khoon Bhari Maang actress served as a Raya Sabha MP in 2012 wherein she received 12 lakhs as an allowance from the government. The actress owns a lavish bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra, Bandstand area worth 100 crores. The actress earns around 65 lakhs annually from her different endeavors and ventures.

Rekha’s Net Worth

A major chunk of her net worth comes from her remuneration from her contribution to the film industry as an actress, her brand endorsements, and numerous public appearances. As of 2024, Rekha reportedly enjoys a net worth of a whopping 332 crore. This is the testimony of her years of hard work and dedication which she has put in her craft. The actress was recently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show wherein she impressed the crowd with her charm, wit, and fun banter with the comedian.

