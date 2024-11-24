Over the years, Vivek Oberoi has witnessed a rollercoaster journey in his film career. While he started off his journey in Bollywood on a promising note, thanks to his stellar acting chops and charming looks, a bitter controversy with Salman Khan over his then-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan led to his career hitting a low. However, the actor managed to give his career a revamp soon after that. Despite the rocky ride in his film career, Vivek proved his mettle with some versatile performances, which have, over the years, also increased his bankability.

Vivek Oberoi’s Net Worth

According to a news report in News9Live, Vivek Oberoi charges around 3 to 4 crore for his movies. However, the majority of his net worth comprises his income from his production house and other business ventures. The Shootout At Lokhandwala actor owns a production house and an event management company named Oberoi Mega Entertainment. Apart from that, he also owns a real estate firm called Karma Infrastructure. He furthermore owns an NGO called One Foundation. According to a news report in Mint, the NGO provides education, food, and healthcare to schools in North India.

Talking about his assets, Vivek Oberoi and his wife, Priyanka Alva Oberoi, bought a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area for 14.25 crore. Furthermore, the PM Narendra Modi actor owns some swanky automobiles. This includes a Chrysler 300 C Limousine worth 4.5 crore, and a Lamborghini Gallardo worth 3.11 crore. He furthermore owns two Mercedes cars, namely a Mercedes GLS 350D and a Mercedes GLE 250D both of which are worth lakhs. If this was not enough, the actor has now added a new Rolls Royce car worth 12.25 crore to this stellar collection. He flaunted the same on his social media handle.

As of 2024, Vivek Oberoi’s net worth stands at a whopping 1200 crore. On the work front, he was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop series Indian Police Force. It also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Fashion and Lifestyle news!

Must Read: Khushi Kapoor Enjoys 53.84% Higher Net Worth Than Rumored Beau Vedang Raina, Take A Look At Their Combined Wealth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News