Lovebirds Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have almost confirmed their relationship. During her latest Maldives trip, eagle-eyed fans discovered that Khushi was wearing a bracelet with Vedang’s initials. It was also seen in her hand during her birthday celebration. This has further fueled rumors of their whirlwind romance. Let’s take a look at their net worth.

Khushi Kapoor’s Net Worth

Khushi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the 2023 film The Archies, which also starred Vedang Raina. Reportedly, love blossomed between them on the sets of the film. Even though the movie received a mixed response from the audience, it definitely paved the way for Khushi’s journey in the film industry. She has also signed a rom-com opposite Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan titled Nadaaniyan. Her current net worth is reportedly around 6.5 crore. Her income mainly consists of the earnings from her movies and brand endorsements.

Vedang Raina’s Net Worth

Vedang Raina made his Bollywood debut with The Archies, and since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. His performance was also praised by fans in the film, wherein he played Reggie. The actor was then seen in the movie Jigra, in which he played Alia Bhatt’s onscreen brother. Fans were in awe of his vulnerable and honest performance in the film. He also impressed everyone with his singing chops in the movie with the rendition of ‘Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka’ and the Jigra title song. The actor’s current net worth is said to be around 3 crores. His income mainly consists of his earnings from his movies and brand endorsements.

It looks like Khushi Kapoor enjoys a 53.84% higher net worth than Vedang Raina. The actress also charged around 5 lakhs for The Archies while Vedang was paid 3 lakhs for the same. The rumored couple’s combined net worth now stands at 9.5 crores. Well, we hope that their love boat continues to sail strong.

