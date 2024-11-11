Singham Again features a star-studded cast, including the husband-wife duo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Whenever the two actors share screen space, their chemistry creates magic. However, the two rarely interact with each other in Singham Again. Ranveer reprises his role as Simmba in the film, while Deepika makes her cop universe debut as Officer Shakti Shetty. The lack of banter and romantic scenes between the two has left DeepVeer fans disappointed.

Rohit Shetty says Ranveer and Deepika didn’t Romance in Singham Again as the film is based on Ramayana

In an interview with India Today, Rohit Shetty revealed that it was a conscious decision not to include Ranveer and Deepika’s characters’ romance in Singham Again since the movie is based on Ramayana.

Hanuman inspires Ranveer’s character arc in the film, so there is no scope for romance with Deepika’s Shakti Shetty. “When dealing with Ramayana, you are dealing with everybody’s emotions, including mine. We introduced him [Ranveer] when the chapter of Hanuman was being told,” the filmmaker said.

Rohit added that while it would have been easy to impress the DeepVeer fandom, they decided to stick to the plot so as not to hurt any religious sentiments. “It was easy for us to cater to the Deepika and Ranveer [chemistry]. But it was a conscious decision, as the film has no songs. You don’t want to hurt anyone emotionally,” he said.

“And when dealing with Ramayana, you must be very careful. So, them not coming together or having a banter was because of the reflection [of their on-screen characters],” Rohit concluded.

The director further stated he kept the audience’s sensitivity in mind while making the film. He did not want to offend anyone and wanted to carefully handle the Ramayana aspect of the narrative.

“We had to be careful, which was the most important thing while writing, shooting, or editing. We were always clear about what Ranveer could not do, or Bebo, or other characters, because, as I said, we didn’t want to hurt anyone. We were also scared when the film was released. Only by Friday evening were we finally happy and relieved,” the filmmaker added.

Meanwhile, Singham Again continues to make waves at the box office. The action film has collected Rs. 200 crore at the domestic box office despite its clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer, and Deepika.

