Superstar Salman Khan is often known to unabashedly pull the leg of his close friends and former co-stars in the film industry. One of them was Kareena Kapoor Khan, whom he had once called out in jest for giving him two box office flops. The throwback incident happened when the actress appeared on his show Bigg Boss 4 along with her Golmaal 3 co-actors to promote the film.

Talking about the same, Salman Khan asked Kareena Kapoor Khan whether she had worked with her Golmaal 3 co-star Ajay Devgn before to which she quickly named their films Gomaal Returns and Omkara. Salman observed that both of these movies were huge box office hits and were also critically acclaimed. The actor then jokingly told her, “Waah 2 hit, toh mujhe 2 flop kyun diye aapne (Wow 2 hits, then why did you give me 2 flops)?” which left everyone in splits.

For the unversed, Salman Khan referred to their movies like Kyon Ki… (2005) and Mr And Mrs Khanna (2009), both of which were box office disasters. However, after Salman’s dig at her, Kareena Kapoor Khan manifested for them to deliver a hit together. And her wish soon came true.

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared in the 2011 romantic-action film Bodyguard, which turned out to be a massive success. Fans also loved the chemistry between the two in the movie. The movie was a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, starring Dileep and Nayanthara. After that, Kareena also starred opposite Salman in the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The movie became a super hit and is one of the most adored movies of the megastar. Well, it seems like both Salman and Kareena fulfilled their wishes of delivering hit movies together.

