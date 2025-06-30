Babushaan Mohanty‘s Bou Buttu Bhuta refuses to slow down at the Indian box office as it keeps its glorious run intact. Currently running in its third week, the film has already emerged as the highest-grossing film in the history of Odia cinema and has also crossed the 10 crore mark. Now, it is just a few crores away from becoming the first Odia film to touch one significant milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 18!

Performs brilliantly during the third weekend

The Odian horror thriller enjoyed an impressive run during its third weekend. On the third Friday, day 16, it did a business of 60 lakh. It was followed by 59 lakh on the third Saturday, day 17. On the third Sunday, day 18, the film jumped and earned 75 lakh. Interestingly, each day, the collection came higher than the opening day of 40 lakh, indicating that the film won’t stop anytime soon.

How much did Bou Buttu Bhuta earn at the Indian box office in 18 days?

Bou Buttu Bhuta earned 1.94 crores during the third weekend, pushing the 18-day total collection to 12.34 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 14.56 crores.

Indian box office collection breakdown:

8-day extended week 1 – 5.85 crores

Week 2 – 4.55 crores

Weekend 3 – 1.94 crores

Total – 12.34 crores

Just a few crores away from creating history!

As we can see, Bou Buttu Bhuta currently stands at 12.34 crores. So, it has a golden opportunity to become the first Odian film to touch the 15 crore net collection milestone at the Indian box office. From here, it needs 2.66 crores to achieve the feat, which is expected to be accomplished during the third week or the fourth weekend.

More about the film

The Babushaan Mohanty starrer is directed by Jagdish Mishra and produced by Tripti Satapathy. The film was theatrically released on June 12, 2025. Despite the competition from Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa and other films, it is likely to stay in theatres for at least a couple of weeks more.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Aamir Khan Overtakes Ranbir Kapoor In Star Ranking By Delivering His First 100 Crore Grosser After 6 years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News