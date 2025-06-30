John Wick’s world got bigger but not better with Ballerina. This first theatrical spin-off was supposed to ride the franchise’s momentum, yet it stalled early. Despite a huge $90 million budget (per The Numbers), it opened to a cold reception and lost steam fast.

And now, to make matters worse, theatres have started dropping the title within weeks. According to Collider, more than 700 locations pulled it from screens, and audiences moved on to other films. Even hitting the $150 million break-even mark looks far out of reach now.

Ballerina Box Office Summary

Ballerina stands at $105 million globally, per Box Office Mojo. The movie garnered around $55 million from the US and another $49 million overseas, which is significantly low by franchise standards.

Domestic – $55 million

International – $49 million

Worldwide – $105 million

Only the first John Wick film made less ($86 million), but every new chapter has soared higher since then. Chapter 2 earned almost $200 million ($174 million), Chapter 3 crossed $300 million ($328 million), and Chapter 4 nearly hit $450 million.

Keanu Reeves Returned In An Expanded Role For Ballerina

Though the fourth movie felt like a natural end to John Wick’s story, a fifth one is already in the works. Keanu Reeves had a bigger part in Ballerina than originally planned, thanks to added reshoots after the studio wasn’t happy with the first cut. Director Len Wiseman was at the helm, but franchise veteran Chad Stahelski reportedly stepped in to supervise the changes.

Ballerina, which is set between chapters 3 and 4, stars Ana de Armas and tries to expand the universe. Still, it couldn’t find solid footing even with star power and franchise backing. Its domestic performance did slightly edge out Ang Lee’s Gemini Man, which made $48 million. Globally, Ballerina also topped Wrath of Man ($103 million), another mid-tier action flick, but that’s hardly a win worth celebrating. Ballerina’s theatrical run is nearly over, and now it’s headed to PVOD platforms.

