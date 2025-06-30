Materialists marks the beginning of a bold run for distributor A24, a company which is aiming to step into the bigger game this year. The romantic drama, packed with star power like Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, has managed a solid theatrical performance so far.

While the genre hasn’t exactly seen a consistent streak lately, this one is holding its ground and climbing steadily. It’s already on track to surpass Celine Song’s Past Lives and should easily wrap up with more than $50 million worldwide.

The New York based entertainment company has already tasted success. Last year, titles like Heretic, Babygirl, and We Live in Time each crossed the $60 million mark, but Materialists stands apart. The movie has only a production budget of $20m, but its success story will lay down tracks for bigger titles like The Smashing Machine with Dwayne Johnson and Marty Supreme featuring Timothée Chalamet.

Materialists Box Office Numbers: Domestic And International Performance

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has earned $30 million in North America and $9.7 million overseas, putting its global earnings at $40 million.

Domestic – $30.4m

International – $9.7m

Total – 40.1m

The earning figure puts it just below Gifted, Chris Evans’ 2017 drama, which ended its run with $43 million. Materialists now has its sights set on matching or even overtaking 500 Days of Summer, which topped out at $60 million and remains a modern favorite in the rom-com space.

Materialists’ Critical Reception

Reviews were mostly positive. It sits comfortably at an 81% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, although audiences have been more lukewarm, with a 67% rating on the same platform. Director Celine Song earned credit for her sharp view of relationships today, building on her growing reputation in the genre. On IMDb, Materialists boasts a modest score of 6.8.

Materialists Trailer

