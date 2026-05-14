The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is on track to become the first film of 2026 to cross the $1 billion milestone worldwide. It is putting up a good fight with the other mega hits. According to a recent report, it is the 19th-highest-grossing animated feature at the worldwide box office. But can it break into the all-time top 5 highest-grossing animated features list globally? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the worldwide box office

The Nintendo sequel is experiencing the impact of the new releases at the domestic box office. It has earned just $667k at the North American box office on its 6th discounted Tuesday. It declined by 30.2% from last Tuesday, bringing the domestic total to $413.3 million in 42 days. It will soon cross the domestic haul of Lilo & Stitch and A Minecraft Movie.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film is tracking to hit $415 million at the North American box office soon and become the 10th-highest-grossing animated film of all time. Meanwhile, internationally, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s collection stands at $528.7 million. Allied to the domestic total of $413.3 million, the worldwide collection reached $942.0 million. It is set to cross the $950 million milestone worldwide this Friday.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $413.3 million

International – $528.7 million

Worldwide – $942.0 million

Can it break into the all-time top 5 of the highest-grossing animated films worldwide?

According to Deadline‘s report, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the 19th-highest-grossing animated film worldwide. It still needs to cross $1 billion worldwide to reach the top 5 of the highest-grossing animated films list. Conincidentally, at #5 is The Super Mario Bros Movie with its $1.36 billion global haul. Now, the sequel’s performance is weaker than its predecessor and is tracking to gross between $1 billion and $1.1 billion worldwide in its theatrical run. Therefore, breaking into the top is unlikely. At #10 is Toy Story 3 with its $1.06 billion. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has a shot of breaking into the all-time global top 10 animated films list.

Check out the all-time top 10 highest-grossing animated features list

Ne Zha 2 – $2.26 billion Zootopia 2 – $1.86 billion Inside Out 2 – $1.69 billion Frozen II – $1.45 billion The Super Mario Bros Movie – $1.36 billion Frozen – $1.32 billion Incredibles 2 – $1.24 billion Minions – $1.159 billion Toy Story 4 – $1.073 billion Toy Story 3 – $1.067 billion

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Mortal Kombat II North America Box Office: On Track To Outgross The 2021 Film & Nears The Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News