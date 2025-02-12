Ne Zha 2 is a box office juggernaut, and it is leaving behind Hollywood biggies with its astonishing collection. It has only been released for two weeks and is already in the top 5 highest-grossing animated releases ever. The way it earns it is guaranteed to surpass Inside Out 2 as the biggest animated feature ever, and that too by a large margin. However, at this rate, James Cameron’s Avatar also seems to be in danger. Keep scrolling for more.

According to reports, the Ne Zha sequel was made on a budget of $80 million only, which is even below the budget of The Super Mario Bros Movie. Cameron’s Avatar 1 and 2 are among the highest-grossing films of all time, and they both earned over $2 billion. The first film is at #1, the second one is at #3, and the #2 position has been occupied by Avengers: Endgame.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 collected a spectacular $65.8 million over 235K screenings. It registered the biggest-ever second Tuesday in a single market, dropping just 44.5% from its first Tuesday. With that, the film hit a $1.23 billion haul in just 14 days. As of today, it is surpassing Incredibles 2’s $1.24 billion haul as the fifth highest-grossing animation of all time. The film collected $17 million in pre-sales for today, its third Wednesday.

Ne Zha 2 is in no mood to stop, and the film will undoubtedly surpass Inside Out 2 before entering this weekend or during it. Therefore, the sequel will become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. According to Maoyan via Collider, the film has the potential to hit the $2 billion milestone in China alone. Only six movies have reached the mark, but that is also true at the global box office. These movies were released in multiple places, but Ne Zha 2 will be achieving that from a single market, which has never happened in the history of cinema.

But will it be able to surpass James Cameron’s Avatar and its $2.9 billion haul? We have to wait and watch, but until then, check out the six that crossed the $2 billion mark; they are also the highest-grossing films ever.

6. Avengers: Infinity War – $2.05 billion

5. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens – $2.07 billion

4. Titanic – $2.26 billion

3. Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.32 billion

2. Avengers: Endgame – $2.79 billion

1. Avatar – $2.92 billion

Due to the movie’s explosive performance, IMAX theatres will reportedly give it exclusive advance screenings at the US box office on February 12 ahead of its February 14 debut. Ne Zha 2 was released in China on January 29.

