Keanu Reeves is a versatile actor who is also unparalleled in the action space. He earned fortunes with his The Matrix franchise and is best known for the John Wick film. His latest movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, has emerged as one of the top five highest-grossing films in his career. Keep scrolling for more deets.

Sonic 3 is performing better at the overseas box office than it is in the US. The film was directed by Jeff Fowler and received excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes as the critics certified it fresh with an 86% rating on Tomatometer. The Audience gave it 95%, showing their love for the movie. Reeves plays Shadow the Hedgehog, the antagonist in the film. The director was impressed by his John Wick performance.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is moving towards the $500 million milestone despite already being the highest-grossing installment in the franchise. It has surpassed the worldwide haul of The Matrix with its worldwide cume. For the unversed, The Matrix was released in 1999 as the first installment in the franchise. The film is a cult classic with several accolades, including four Oscars.

The sci-fi movie led by Keanu Reeves collected $172.07 million in the US and $467.84 million worldwide. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic 3 collected $4.2 million from the international markets on its 7th weekend. The film played in over 62 markets. The film has hit a $238.90 million international cume and allied to its $233.13 million domestic cume, its worldwide gross has reached the $472.03 million mark. Therefore, it has surpassed The Matrix’s global haul as the actor’s third highest-grossing film. Let’s check out the top 5 films of Keanu Reeves at the worldwide box office.

5. John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) – $440.18 million

4. The Matrix (1999) – $467.84 million

3. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024) – $472.03 million

2. The Matrix Reloaded (2003) – $741.84 million

1. Toy Story 4 (2019) – $1.07 billion

However, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will not be able to surpass the global haul of The Matrix Reloaded as it is expected to earn between $490 million and $510 million in its global run. It was released in the theatres on December 20, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

