Captain America: Brave New World is all set to hit the screens, and the pre-sales are quite encouraging at the Chinese box office. The box office predictions around the film are still unclear, so let’s compare the latest projections with some of the previous MCU movies, including Deadpool and Wolverine, The Marvels, and more. Scroll below for the deets.

In 2024, Marvel Studios released only one MCU movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, which was a strategic move as the hype for it was too high. It paid off. It collected $1.3 billion worldwide. Before that, in 2023, Ant-Man 3, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and The Marvels were released. Among them, only GOTG Vol 3 did exceptionally well, becoming the fourth highest-grossing film of the year.

According to Deadline’s long-range prediction, Captain America: Brave New World is projected to earn $95 million plus over four days in its opening weekend in the United States. The tickets went on sale in late January, and it was trailing 15% behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which opened to $118.4 million. Meanwhile, Ant-Man 3 also opened to a collection above $100 million, and it was $106.1 million.

Captain America 4 might open with collections on par with Ant-Man 3. On the other hand, The Marvels is the lowest-grossing film in the MCU and had a terrible debut in the US. The Captain Marvel sequel collected $46.1 million only in its debut weekend. Anthony Mackie’s upcoming film’s projection is around 106.07% more than The Marvels’ debut collection. Based on the previews and strong word of mouth, it can match GOTG Vol 3’s opening numbers, but Deadpool & Wolverine seems completely out of reach.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 3 collected $211. 43 million in its opening weekend in the United States. It is 122.5% more than Captain America 4’s projected $95 million-plus debut. Another report by Box Office Pro previously predicted the film might earn between $87 and $107 million; in that case, it will be slightly above Ant-Man 3. However, the box office is unpredictable, and we would have to wait until the final numbers roll in. However, one thing is known: the pre-sales in China for this film have reached $521K in two days, which is higher than what Deadpool & Wolverine had registered.

The MCU movie features Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America alongside Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

